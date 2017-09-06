This fall, Uniqlo is joining the heavily costumed masses at New York Comic Con.

The Japanese retailer has partnered with the event’s producer ReedPop on an exclusive line of UT T-shirts. The three-shirt capsule, designed by artists Jason Polan and James Jarvis, will be sold exclusively on-site at at the Uniqlo NYCC booth in October. An additional collaboration with the Japanese manga series One Piece will be available in stores and online, and Uniqlo will also sponsor a Comic Con ticket giveaway beginning Sept. 6.

“Uniqlo has collaborated with Jason Polan and James Jarvis on previous UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) collections, and we wanted to translate their unique designs and our love of art and pop culture to New York Comic Con in a special way through our apparel,” said Marisol Tamaro, Head of Marketing at Uniqlo USA.

NYCC will take place Oct. 5 to 8 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

