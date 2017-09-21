NEW DAY FOR DENIM: Japan-based retailer Uniqlo said it plans to open a new denim concept shop in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District neighborhood.

The store, the first of its kind for Uniqlo, follows the opening of the company’s Jeans Innovation Center in Los Angeles, which bowed roughly a year ago to focus on research and development. Uniqlo also counts innovation centers in New York, Tokyo, Shanghai and Paris.

Uniqlo, through a spokeswoman, declined to say how large its Arts District space is or provide a more specific time frame on the opening other than to say it was set for fall. The spokeswoman said the door should be opened this year.

The store will focus on playing up the company’s denim offering and will also be part marketing exercise, serving as an homage to the company’s history with textiles as well as strides made by the local Jeans Innovation Center. Visitors can also then shop and try on Uniqlo denim, which will be merchandised with other apparel.

Uniqlo, part of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., will also have product available from sister brand J Brand in the denim concept space. The company also said it has plans to collaborate with locals on capsules or events to be held at the store.

“We are very excited to bring Uniqlo denim to L.A. in a new and interactive way,” said Uniqlo USA chief executive officer Hiroshi Taki in a statement.

The ceo went on to say the company often looks to Los Angeles “for style and design inspiration” for its LifeWear collection.

The Arts District space comes on the heels of Uniqlo’s Santa Anita store opening in September, which marked the company’s eighth store in the Los Angeles area. Once the denim space opens, Uniqlo will number 47 stores in the U.S.

For More Los Angeles Coverage in WWD:

Guess Looks to Manage Water Use, Reduce Carbon Footprint

Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Expands Into Footwear

An Atelier Finds its Way in Downtown Los Angeles

Target Aims for Bull’s-eye in Brand Retool