SECOND TIME AROUND: Uniqlo and J.W. Anderson are working on a second capsule collection, for spring 2018, in the wake of a successful fall launch, the Japanese fast fashion giant confirmed on Tuesday.

Uniqlo said it had seen a “positive response worldwide” for the fall 2017 line. The new collection will include items for men and women and will be available at all Uniqlo stores worldwide and through the retailer’s website.

Anderson said the collaboration was “super-exciting” for him. “I am proud of it, and I think the pieces are incredibly well made. The line was also good bridge between the ideal of British classicism and my own brand,” he said.

Looking ahead, he said the spring collection “is about items that interlink with each other. It’s about layering this time. The idea is to mix and match things together.”

The overall collaboration was developed around the themes of practical, everyday British classics with a signature J.W. Anderson twist.

The 33-piece fall collection for Uniqlo’s LifeWear launched in September with pieces that include a duffle coat, an oversized striped turtleneck with ties around the wrists, a crewneck sweater with a fish floating across the front, and a tartan down jacket and matching padded tote.

“The point of doing this collaboration was that I believe in democracy in fashion,” said Anderson earlier this year. “What I hope will be achieved is that any age demographic can pick up and find something within the collection to relate to. Doing something with Uniqlo means you come up with a wardrobe which is universal and quirky.”

Working with Uniqlo has had a big impact on Anderson’s men’s and women’s signature collections, which have been pared-down with little embellishment.