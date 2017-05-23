TOKYO—Iconic Tokyo multi-brand retailer United Arrows will be closing its women’s flagship store in Tokyo’s Harajuku district. It will integrate the women’s selection into the current men’s flagship situated across the street. That store will be remodeled and will open as “United Arrows One” in September.

The Harajuku men’s building opened in 1992, three years after United Arrows was founded. The first building in Japan to be designed by Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, it originally served as a flagship for both men’s and women’s offerings. A popular shopping destination for fashion lovers from around the world, it is a favorite among locals and has become something of a must-hit spot for visitors to Tokyo. In 2003 the women’s building opened, splitting the flagship into two separate stores. This latest development will see them reunited again.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the opening of the United Arrows Harajuku store, and to mark the occasion, it will be renovated under the new “United Arrows One” concept. Motofumi “Poggy” Kogi, currently a buyer for United Arrows and director of United Arrows & Sons, will take on the role of director of the new store, and co-founder of United Arrows Hirofumi Kurino will serve as creative adviser.

The Harajuku women’s store will close September 3, and United Arrows One will open on September 7.