FABRICA’S WORKS: Think of Benetton, and one thinks of colors. To wit, the Italian fashion group is staging an exhibition called “I See Colors Everywhere” at Milan’s Triennale Museum that kicked off during Milan Fashion Week and runs until Sept. 28. The spring 2018 collection and works by Fabrica, Benetton’s art and communications research center, contribute to the narrative.

The exhibit presents editorial and creative productions by Fabrica and is curated by a team of Fabrica designers, led by Sam Baron. Divided into eight sections, each is dedicated to a color that will be explored and celebrated through videos, posters, music, photos, illustrations, objects, performances and interactive installations created over more than two decades.

The more than 50 works include Pop Art by American illustrator Andy Rementer; an installation by Giorgia Zanellato and Daniele Bortotto; a project on albinos by South African photographer Pieter Hugo, and graphic works by Spanish designer Jaime Hayon and Ukrainian art director Anna Kulachek.

The exhibition is accompanied by a magazine/catalogue with an editorial penned by Myriam Ben Salah, writer and curator of cultural programming at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.