Urban Decay’s new Basquiat Collection is hitting the subways of downtown New York.

The brand has teamed with The New Stand, the underground retailer and app trying to redefine the traditional newsstand experience, on a “pretail” experience. Today, The New Stand’s location in the Union Square subway station will launch the nine-piece makeup range — two weeks ahead of its official launch on Urbandecay.com and at Sephora, Ulta, Macy’s and Belk.

Urban Decay has a complete takeover of the front of the store, with campaign images and branded installations splashed across the space, as well as corresponding content populating The New Stand’s app.

“It really harkens back to [Jean-Michel] Basquiat’s early graffiti days on the Lower East Side.…It’s an homage to his downtown New York roots,” said Tina Pozzi, vice president global brand marketing at Urban Decay.

She said only 100 units of each item will be for sale in the space, as well as The Vault, a special-edition set that includes all nine products in the collection packaged in mini replicas of Basquiat’s artwork. The $169 set includes two eye shadow palettes; a blush palette; three shades of 24/7 Glide-on Eye pencil and three shades of Vice Lipstick.

While it’s not the first time The New Stand has worked with a beauty brand — the company has teamed with Stowaway and Herbivore Botanicals on a smaller scale — this marks the its first significant product release.

“We’re very focused on customers, members and people who come to The New Stand. One, [we] make sure they have the stuff they need everyday and a good curation of that, and the other [thing we do] is to try and introduce them to cool products and that comes in many forms,” said Andrew Deitchman, cofounder of The New Stand, adding that introducing consumers to new technologies, fashion items, and now beauty items is “part of the role we play.”