MILAN — Urban Outfitters will open its first store in Italy, debuting in Milan’s central shopping area of Piazza San Babila.

Currently present in the city only through a corner inside La Rinascente’s sibling Annex space, targeted to young customers, Urban Outfitters will establish its Milanese flagship in a four-floor building formerly occupied by H&M.

Overlooking the lively Corso Vittorio Emanuele, the space historically housed Milan’s iconic Fiorucci concept store from 1967 to 2003, when H&M succeeded the brand choosing the location for its official launch in Italy.

Now history repeats itself as the Philadelphia-based retailer will plant a flag in the Italian market from the same space. Although an opening date is not available yet, a maxi, yellow sign appeared this week covering the entrance of the venue — which was shut down on July 31st — to announce the upcoming launch.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the retailer’s namesake parent company also controls the Anthropologie, Free People, Basic Terrain and BHLDN fashion labels.