The Urban Outfitters store in England.

MILAN Urban Outfitters will open its first store in Italy, debuting in Milan’s central shopping area of Piazza San Babila.

Currently present in the city only through a corner inside La Rinascente’s sibling Annex space, targeted to young customers, Urban Outfitters will establish its Milanese flagship in a four-floor building formerly occupied by H&M.

Overlooking the lively Corso Vittorio Emanuele, the space historically housed Milan’s iconic Fiorucci concept store from 1967 to 2003, when H&M succeeded the brand choosing the location for its official launch in Italy.

Now history repeats itself as the Philadelphia-based retailer will plant a flag in the Italian market from the same space. Although an opening date is not available yet, a maxi, yellow sign appeared this week covering the entrance of the venue — which was shut down on July 31st — to announce the upcoming launch.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the retailer’s namesake parent company also controls the Anthropologie, Free People, Basic Terrain and BHLDN fashion labels.

