Vacheron Constantin has expanded its reach northward.

The luxury watch brand today opened its first Canadian retail unit, in Toronto. The store is located in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, home to boutiques for Moncler, Prada and Saint Laurent.

The store, measuring 700 square feet, features dark design accents, wood paneling and Murano chandeliers.

Vacheron Constantin’s president of the Americas Leslie Kobrin, said of the opening: “Our first Canadian store marks an important step in our maison’s expansion in North America. We are delighted to have the opportunity to serve Canadians with a boutique in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Canada’s leading shopping destination with over 270 fashion technology and luxury brands, and best-in-class services. Our location, strategically situated in Yorkdale, will enhance our client’s understanding of Vacheron Constantin, its heritage and its commitment to excellence in high watchmaking.”