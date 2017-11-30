Valentino has offered customers two opportunities to shop and give back with an “Every Mother Counts” store event and dinner today, and an “I Love Spike” pop-up boutique to be followed by a dinner on Friday night.

On Nov. 30, Christy Turlington and Pierpaolo Piccioli will greet shoppers at the brand’s Fifth Avenue boutique, where the limited-edition T-shirt that Piccioli designed in support of Turlington’s maternal health organization Every Mother Counts will be sold, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the charity. The shirt will be available on Valentino’s Web site beginning Friday.

On Dec. 1., the brand will launch their “I Love Spike” pop-up boutique at 121 Spring Street in Soho. The temporary store will be open through Jan. 7 and feature an exclusive bag, Valentino’s Rockstud Spike Garavani shoulder bag. As at the brand’s “I Love Spike” event in Paris during PFW, a selfie contest will gift the winner one of the bags.