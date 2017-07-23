VALENTINO’S SPECIES: Valentino has partnered with Mytheresa.com to pre-launch a selection of the brand’s fall collection on July 26, one week prior to the official release of the lineup. The e-tailer and the Rome-based brand have created a dedicated music video featuring English artist Eliot Sumner’s original song “Species.” Sumner is the daughter of Sting and Trudie Styler. Customers will be able to purchase the collection via the shoppable film, which was directed by Joanna Nordahl, a Swedish film director based between Stockholm and London. In February, Nordhal received a double Swedish Grammy nomination for Music Video of the Year 2016 and was awarded the grand prize for writing and directing the short film “Nothing but a Heartbeat.”

The video features an eclectic group of models including Mouna Fadiga, originally from Mali and Senegal; dancer and model Anna Engerström from Sweden; illustrator Jiahe Zhang, who grew up in the north of China and whose art will be exhibited at the Victoria in Dalston in August for the first time; dancer Gianna Gi from Brisbane, Australia, who is the creator of the JILTD Collective made up of artists and thinkers dedicated to pushing dance within the arts, and the artist behind the music project BODY; Belgian transgender model Jessica Luostarinen, who lives in London and studies fashion communication at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design; the English Brogan Loftus, and the Malaysian and Scottish Tsiu-Kim Bagan. All dressed in Valentino, they are followed out and about in the streets of London. The diversity of the characters is reflected in the song, whose lyrics are meant to be “futuristic and genre-defying,” according to Sumner.

The creative concept was explored by REM Ruini e Mariotti studios, which won two Gold 2015 World Luxury award trophies in the fashion and style print categories for the Valentino Woman spring 2015 campaign.

The shoppable video was provided by Smartzer.