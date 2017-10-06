Two design forces have come together to curate a limited-edition collection of vintage pieces for the home.

Vanessa Traina, executive creative director of the holding company Assembled Brands, and online home decor marketplace DECASO, or the Decorative Arts Society, worked together to put together a collection of more than 60 vintage finds from 15 Los Angeles dealers, including Antique Rug Co., AW Gallery, Dana. John, Den Mobler, East Meets West Antiques, Gallery Girasole, Lumfardo, JW, Paul Marra, Pasadena Art Monkeys, Reform, Rewire, Robert Kuo, Susanne Hollis and UnHeim.

The pieces will be on sale through Oct. 19 at The Apartment by the Line — Los Angeles on Melrose Place.

“It just makes a world of sense for us,” Traina said of the partnership. “We were really looking to give as much attention to our interior community as our fashion community with The Line being a lifestyle brand. DECASO’s marketplace and selection of goods is so vast. It was a great opportunity to do something with a lot of local vendors and a really great and interesting experience to work with vendors that aren’t in our immediate network and take pieces that we wouldn’t necessarily have had in The Line and show them in a different light.”

The collection ranges from a Twenties Art Deco vanity to Aldo Tura bar cart among many other items spanning from decor to furniture.

“I took the same approach that I do with the store and with our home and fashion goods — just anything that I was drawn to or attracted to,” Traina said of how she approached the process of creating the assortment. “I didn’t approach it with one particular aesthetic in mind. Obviously, within the context of The Line, the pieces that we have there are very unified in their aesthetic. If you take those pieces out and put them in another home, they’re given a new life and that’s what’s so interesting about this partnership.”

Traina opened her concept shop in Los Angeles in 2015, which gave the brand a presence on both sides of the country. For now, she said, she’s content with that door count saying business is going well for both stores.

“I don’t think we have plans at the moment to open any permanent locations,” she said. “We have done two pop-up shops, which were wonderful experiences for us. It’s a pretty big undertaking to open permanent retail stores and we’re very happy being represented on each coast and there isn’t an obvious place to open a third location at the moment, but we’re definitely not closed off to the idea.”

