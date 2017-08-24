BLACK AND WHITE: Vans is the latest label to tango with Karl Lagerfeld’s namesake brand with a footwear and apparel capsule set to launch worldwide on Sept. 7.

Fusing the two brands’ respective universes, Vans’ hallmark checkerboard pattern is revisited using a cameo motif depicting Lagerfeld’s iconic profile, with boucle fabric and a quilted letter K among other leitmotifs.

The capsule’s six interpretations of Vans footwear classics include the Sk8-Hi laceless platform and Old Skool laceless styles outfitted in leather with the quilted letter-shaped detail atop white platform soles, and a solid black leather Classic Slip-On — also with the quilted letter K.

Other highlights from the two-toned, black-and-white capsule include a T-shirt with an image of Lagerfeld wearing a checkerboard tie; a black-and-white raglan sleeve bomber, and a premium leather backpack sporting the quilted letter K motif. Prices range from $40 to $300.

The capsule will be presented at the Bread & Butter trade show in Berlin in early September. It will be distributed in Karl Lagerfeld boutiques internationally and select Vans accounts, as well as on both of the brands’ e-commerce sites.

Other brands to have collaborated with the Karl Lagerfeld brand include Shu Uemura, Vilebrequin, Steiff and Tokidoki.