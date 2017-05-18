HITTING THE AIRWAVES: John Varvatos will be a guest this weekend on Mark Weber’s weekly radio show, “Always in Fashion.” The show, which airs on 77 WABC Radio, is part of a series of interviews with fashion industry leaders.

During the interview, Varvatos and Weber talk about the designer’s early days in fashion, from being a salesman for Ralph Lauren to his work as head of design for Calvin Klein and then starting his own brand in the late Nineties. The two discuss entrepreneurship, the importance of following one’s passion and the discipline involved in building a global fashion brand.

The show will air Saturday at 8 p.m. and will replay on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Weber’s previous guests have included Tommy Hilfiger; Daniella Vitale, chief executive officer of Barneys New York; Liz Rodbell, president of Lord & Taylor and Hudson’s Bay; Joseph Abboud; Fern Mallis; Mark Badgley and James Mischka; Michael Gould, former chairman and ceo of Bloomingdale’s; Gilbert Harrison, chairman of Financo Inc.; Jerry Storch, ceo of Hudson’s Bay Co., and Roland Herlory, ceo of Vilebrequin.

Weber was previously chairman and ceo of Donna Karan International and ceo of LVMH Inc. He is also the author of a business book, “Always in Fashion.”