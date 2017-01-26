CRYSTAL VISION: Swarovski and couturier Alexandre Vauthier hit the Ritz Tuesday night for an after-show dinner celebrating their 10th season collaborating together. Guests at the intimate event included Bella Hadid, who had opened the show; French actress Cécile Cassel; hairdresser to the stars, John Nollet, and perfumer Francis Kurkdjian — in crystal-studded Valentino slippers — who had created a special fragrance for the show.

“I got to wear that dress tonight,” exclaimed Hadid, pointing at the anniversary dress, a mesh creation made entirely out of Swarovski crystals.

The model shared some color on the line she’s about to launch with Chrome Hearts. “We’re changing things up a bit. It’s a lot of leather and leopard and T-shirts and sportswear, a lot of silver and stuff like that,” she said. Asked if designing came naturally to her, and if she would like to one day launch her own brand, she replied: “Yeah, I’ve loved it since I was a kid.…For sure, one day, but for right now I’m going to stick [the modeling thing] out for a little bit longer, until I can say I’ve fully done it.”

While the night was all about crystals, Swarovski is said to be preparing the launch of a concept based on sustainable artificial diamonds for the Cannes International Film Festival in May.