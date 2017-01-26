Alexandre Vauthier and Bella Hadid

Alexandre Vauthier and Bella Hadid

Domonique Maître



CRYSTAL VISION: Swarovski and couturier Alexandre Vauthier hit the Ritz Tuesday night for an after-show dinner celebrating their 10th season collaborating together. Guests at the intimate event included Bella Hadid, who had opened the show; French actress Cécile Cassel; hairdresser to the stars, John Nollet, and perfumer Francis Kurkdjian — in crystal-studded Valentino slippers — who had created a special fragrance for the show.

Alexandre Vauthier and Bella Hadid

Alexandre Vauthier and Bella Hadid  Domonique Maître

“I got to wear that dress tonight,” exclaimed Hadid, pointing at the anniversary dress, a mesh creation made entirely out of Swarovski crystals.

The model shared some color on the line she’s about to launch with Chrome Hearts. “We’re changing things up a bit. It’s a lot of leather and leopard and T-shirts and sportswear, a lot of silver and stuff like that,” she said. Asked if designing came naturally to her, and if she would like to one day launch her own brand, she replied: “Yeah, I’ve loved it since I was a kid.…For sure, one day, but for right now I’m going to stick [the modeling thing] out for a little bit longer, until I can say I’ve fully done it.”

While the night was all about crystals, Swarovski is said to be preparing the launch of a concept based on sustainable artificial diamonds for the Cannes International Film Festival in May.

Cécile Cassel and Alexandre Vauthier

Cécile Cassel and Alexandre Vauthier  Domonique Maître

John Nollet and Babeth Dijon

John Nollet and Babeth Dijon  Domonique Maître

Alexandre Vauthier Bella Hadid couture Swarovski
load comments