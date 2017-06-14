VENETIA AT VOGUE: The British stylist, photographer and creative director Venetia Scott has been named fashion director of British Vogue, effective July 10.

She is incoming editor Edward Enninful’s first appointment. Enninful officially joins the title in August.

Scott began her career at British Vogue as assistant to Grace Coddington, and has worked for titles including British Vogue, Vogue Italia, AnOther Magazine, Self Service, The Face, Arena, i-D and Nova, where she was named fashion director.

“Venetia will continue the legacy of creativity and innovation for which British Vogue is known, positioning it for its next century,” Enninful said.

Vogue said Scott’s collaborations with photographers Juergen Teller, Helmut Newton, Corinne Day, David Sims and Mario Sorrenti are some of the most emulated images of the past two decades.

In 1997, she began consulting for Marc Jacobs and became creative director in 2001, responsible the Marc by Marc Jacobs line and accessories.

She shifted into photography in 2005, with commissions from British Vogue, American Vogue, Vogue Paris, W, Self Service, AnOther Magazine, Dazed & Confused, POP, i-D, Document Journal and Purple.

Scott’s appointment comes just a few weeks after Lucinda Chambers, the longtime fashion director of British Vogue, announced she was leaving the magazine.

Chambers had been at the title for 36 years and famously styled the Duchess of Cambridge for a cover shoot in Vogue’s 100th anniversary issue last year.