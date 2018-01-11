SWEET TOOTH: Vera Wang and Ladurée have teamed up for a dessert collaboration called Vera Wang Pour Ladurée. The desserts launched this week.

The first of its kind for Vera Wang and Ladurée, the collection features a coconut crème Chantilly macaron as well as a mango and coconut wedding cake. Crafted in Ladurée’s patissiers, the confections were inspired by Wang’s bridal designs and pay homage to her lifelong connection to Paris.

“Among my most memorable and enchanting experiences in Paris has always been Ladurée, whether it was tea sandwiches, shopping with my mother or taking my daughters for lunch in St. Germain, Ladurée has always ben a part of my Parisian experience,” Wang said. She said she was happy to collaborate with Elisabeth Holder, the heir and president of Ladurée U.S., on designing a bespoke wedding cake inspired by one of her gowns.

“A coconut Chantilly macaron and a mango flavored coconut wedding cake were heaven at first bite for me. I could not imagine a more delicate or sophisticated creation to grace any couple’s celebration,” Wang said.

“This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to highlight the Ladurée Wedding Collection. It is the first time that a designer has created a cake for us,” Holder added.

Vera Wang Pour Ladurée creations are featured in the windows of Ladurée Madison Avenue and SoHo locations until Jan. 26. The cakes will be available for special order throughout 2018. Individual cakes will retail for $20 and full-sized cakes will retail at $20 per guest (minimum 40 guests). The macarons are limited edition while stock lasts and will be available in four sizes: box of six ($24), small cube of 45 ($166), medium cube of 80 ($275) and large cube of 125 ($425).