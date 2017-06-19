PARIS – Veronique Branquinho and fashion group Onward Luxury said Monday they are parting ways, with immediate effect.

“Veronique Branquinho has decided to put her namesake label on hiatus, with the autumn-winter ’17 show being its last for now,” they said jointly in a statement.

See Veronique Branquinho’s Last Runway Show Here >>

“I would like to thank Franco Penè and the Onward Luxury Group team for giving me the opportunity to express my vision for the past five years,” said Branquinho.

