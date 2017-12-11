Demna Gvasalia continues to shake up the Paris fashion calendar — and experiment with new runway timetables for his Vetements brand.

WWD has learned that Vetements plans to stage its next coed show, for the fall 2018 season, on Jan. 19 during Men’s Fashion Week in the French capital. Details about the timing and venue could not immediately be learned.

Previously, Vetements paraded its women’s and men’s collections during the couture shows, while last season it skipped the runway in favor of a showroom presentation.

Founded in Paris in 2014, Vetements catapulted onto the fashion scene with brash, urgent shows staged in offbeat locations: the basement darkrooms of a seedy gay club one season; a shabby Chinese restaurant the next. It helped ignite the streetwear trend and brought forth a mold-breaking approach to fashion based on garments rather than seasonal themes or narratives.

Last year the brand shifted its show from the ready-to-wear schedule to couture week as a guest member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, forging a path that American brands Proenza Schouler and Rodarte followed. Vetements declined to elaborate on its rationale for the shift, however it tends to spring from Gvasalia’s creative intent. Men’s Fashion Week in Paris is scheduled to run from Jan. 17 to 21.