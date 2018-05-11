TIME CAPSULE: Vetements is back to couture week, having set July 1 at 5:30 p.m. to show its spring 2019 women’s and men’s collections. The edgy brand designed by Denma Gvasalia had recently shown during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, and has had dalliances with the women’s ready-to-wear calendar — and with not having a show at all.

Famous for its offbeat venues — last season was the famous Paris antiques market at Clignancourt — Vetements plans to reveal its next location about a week before the event.

The Paris couture shows for fall 2018 are scheduled for July 1 to July 5.