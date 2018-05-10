Stuart Vevers’ obsession with Disney continues.

To promote the launch of his Disney x Coach: A Dark Fairy Tale collection, which goes live on May 14, the creative director of Coach has created a wide assortment of images that speak to what the brand is calling the “spooky undertones and the tension of nostalgic Disney animations.”

That translates into images of poisoned apples, floating eyes and spooky castles inspired by the darker side of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Sleeping Beauty” that Vevers used on retro T-shirts, moto jackets, hoodies, sneakers, fanny packs and bags. The images will be used online and in stores.

“I have always loved Disney — both the movies and the fantasy worlds created that have captured my imagination for many decades,” Vevers said. “It was fun to explore the darker side of these stories and mix Disney’s nostalgic charm with Coach’s creativity to bring my memories from these fairy tales to life within our world of accessories and ready-to-wear. The Disney spirit truly reinforces the new youthful perspective we are bringing to luxury at Coach.”

This marks the third collaboration between Coach and Disney and the collection will launch on Monday in Coach stores and online. Select stores will house the capsule in a Disney-inspired castle, interpreted with a darker feel through the use of corrugated metal and bright purple details. Tonight, the brand will unveil one of those castles during a private party at its Prince Street store in SoHo.