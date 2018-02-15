When VFiles announced they weren’t having a fashion show, it would’ve been a helpful if they had emphasized the “fashion” in that statement. While there were no new designs at their event, the brand did put on a fun night of musical performances and a live photo shoot set on the stage of Terminal 5.

The live photo shoot consisted of models styled by Anna Trevelyan wearing a mash-up of classic Adidas garb and pieces from (unspecified) previous VFiles winners posing while their photos were simultaneously projected on a large screen above the stage. At one point, one of the models ripped off her red Adidas trackpants and danced around in her underwear. The night ran as most rap shows do, with performers like Smokepurpp and K Rizz (Young Thug was on the list but didn’t perform) — joined onstage by crews of friends and dancers flashing their iPhone cameras. Notables in the roped off VIP section of tables in front of the stage included Slick Woods, YesJulz, Yung Lean and Young Paris, to name a few. The night was indeed fun but the message of the fusion between “immersive fashion and music” was ultimately lost.