OUTDOOR ORNAMENTS: Guests in the front row of Thom Browne’s men show had the best view of the garden gnomes scattered among the garden set with its flowers, pristine lawn and white picketed fence.

“They’re hilarious, first of all, but I think they’re cool. My mom has a bunch of them,” noted football player Victor Cruz. He looked a little closer — yes, hers were the same.

“She loves those gnomes in front of the house, it’s so funny,” he said with a grin. The football player has a sneaker project in the works, but all he could say was that a French luxury shoe brand is also involved.

“I can’t talk about it just yet — expect it around the top of the year, early next year—sneakers, that’s what I do,” he teased.

Retired Japanese soccer star Hidetoshi Nakata, meanwhile, is less involved in fashion these days and more concentrated on traditional Japanese crafts, including making sake.

The gnomes prompted a chuckle from Pierre Hardy, too. Not so practical in Paris, noted the shoe designer, ruefully. “I am Parisian…I love gardens but am not so good at gardening,” he admitted.