NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: “I’m definitely wearing flats,” said model Erin O’Connor, who is 6 feet tall, of her wardrobe plans for Buckingham Palace. “As for the dress, it will definitely be a British designer. We’re in talks with a few.”

O’Connor was named on Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday Honours List, and will be receiving an OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, later this year for services to fashion and charity.

“I found out a few days earlier through a letter, it was all very formal and quiet. It’s hard to imagine that something like that could have happened and that it could happen to me,” said the model, who was among the guests at the Victoria & Albert museum’s annual summer party.

Serafina Sama, Charlotte Dellal, Alice Temperley, Samantha Cameron and Grayson Perry were among those mingling in the museum’s gardens, and as per British tradition, discussed the weather: It was the hottest day in London in more than 40 years.

“We hope you have fun on this scorchingly hot evening in this cold room of culture,” said V&A chairman Nicholas Coleridge.

Photographer Ellen von Unwerth was in London for just one night, before flying to Sweden for a midsummer night-themed shoot. “I’m flying out at 6 a.m. tomorrow but I love the V&A and I also just love life, so why not come to the party?” said von Unwerth, who was snapping pictures of her friends, Temperley and the model Cosima Auremann, who were twirling in their Temperley gowns.

Von Unwerth has just released the book “Heimat,” published by Taschen, and is working on a series of exhibitions to promote it, with Munich being the next location. “It was a long process, and now I’m already thinking of what I can do that’s new,” said the photographer.

Despite the celebratory mood, Coleridge reminded everyone of the recent tragedies in the British capital, including the fire at West London’s Grenfell tower, which left hundreds homeless. He invited guests to make donations to them at points across the museum.