GIRL POWER: In support of Red Nose Day, Victoria Beckham has designed a limited-edition Red Nose Day USA T-shirt, with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to Red Nose Day to help save and change the lives of children. The T-shirt sells for $35. The shirt’s design is a twist on the iconic Spice Girls photo, featuring Posh, Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty. The shirts are being sold on omaze.com/spice.

“I’ve seen firsthand how Red Nose Day USA has touched the lives of millions of children — it’s been a true inspiration for me. I was honored to design this shirt and promote the message of Girl Power to young women and children around the world,” said Victoria Beckham. “Every T-shirt sold helps this incredible cause continue to ensure all children receive the love, care and support they need.”

Red Nose Day supports programs that benefit children in the 50 states, Puerto Rico and some of the poorest communities in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Beckham has supported Red Nose Day for more than two decades in the United Kingdom before it launched in the U.S. in 2015. Red Nose Day, which takes place May 24, has raised more than $1 billion since the campaign’s founding in 1988. In the U.S. it has raised more than $100 million, which has positively impacted more than 8.3 million children, both in the U.S. and abroad.