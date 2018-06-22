SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW: Victoria Beckham is tapping into the fine art world with an exhibition at her store in partnership with Sotheby’s. It opens today and runs until June 27 ahead of Sotheby’s’ annual Old Masters sale.

Beckham is showcasing 16 handpicked paintings at her Dover Street store, including works from the Renaissance era, the Dutch Golden age and the British 18th-century. There are portraits by Peter Paul Rubens and Lucas Cranach the Elder.

Beckham has already hosted a number of contemporary art projects in her flagship store, which opened in 2015. This time, the sharp white walls should provide a fresh backdrop to the historic works of art.

“I hope that in presenting Victoria’s selection of portraits by the Old Masters in this wonderfully unexpected, modern and sleek space, we will be able to participate in some small way in the dialogue surrounding the magic of painted portraiture, and its enduring appeal, even in our modern age of selfie-overload,” said Chloe Steady, Sotheby’s Old Masters specialist.

The portraits are going under the hammer, with valuations ranging between 200,000 pounds and four million pounds.