ROYAL ACCOLADE: Although Queen Elizabeth’s annual New Year’s honors list is yet to be released, it appears one person is already planning her visit to Buckingham Palace.

According to the Daily Mail, Victoria Beckham will be named an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, or OBE, in the Queen’s New Year’s honors list, which is set to be released on Saturday.

According to the British tabloid, the British designer revealed the news to her family over the Christmas holiday, saying that she is “delighted and humbled for the recognition.” The honor recognizes Beckham’s contributions to the British economy and to charity.

The designer’s husband, David Beckham was handed an OBE 13 years ago for his services to British sport.

A spokesperson for Beckham did not return requests for comment.

The honor would be the culmination of a successful year for Beckham, who launched her first makeup collection in partnership with Estée Lauder last September and watched it fly off the shelves.

As reported last month, she is set to release a second cosmetics capsule collection with Lauder in the new year, as well as a skincare line with a niche beauty partner.