BECKHAM AT THE PALACE: Victoria Beckham traveled to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to pick up her OBE, or Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, from Prince William.

She wore a custom-made dress from the Victoria Beckham fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection and purple heels.

The honor is for Beckham’s services to the fashion industry and was revealed in December as part of the Queen’s annual Birthday Honors List, issued last December. She was joined by her parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams, and husband David Beckham who attended the investiture ceremony.

David Beckham, the former England captain, received the same title for his services to soccer in 2003.

“I’m proud to be British, honored and humbled to receive my OBE from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things,” Victoria Beckham said. “I’m so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband, without their love and support, none of this would be possible.”

Although Beckham’s children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were not present, Romeo posted a picture of himself with his mother on Instagram: “Mum, I love u so much and hope you have the best day ever! I love how you make me laugh every day and whatever happens, you always seem to be happy. I love you to the moon and back xx have the best day ever!”

The former Spice Girl — who celebrated her birthday on Monday — set aside her musical career in 2000 and started her rtw line in 2008. Since launching, her company has grown and her main business categories are rtw, eyewear, accessories and beauty. Last month, Beckham launched her 200-piece collaboration with Target and has created two capsule collections with Estée Lauder.