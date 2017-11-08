BEND IT LIKE BECKHAM: With her new deal with Reebok, Victoria Beckham is the latest designer to link up with a major athletic brand.

The British-born designer let her 17.6 million Instagram followers know by posting a video of herself wearing the Club C sneakers outside of the company’s new Boston headquarters. She made the most of her first day on the scene, hosting an all-company meeting, touring the office, checking out the brand’s archives and holding initial design and planning meetings.

The choice of Beckham is meant to further Reebok’s message of women’s empowerment, which includes a roster of internationally known personalities like Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Aly Raisman and Teyana Taylor. With four children and a multimillion-dollar business, Beckham would appear to have little time for exercise. Whippet-lean as she is, Beckham has spoken publicly about her daily two-hour morning workouts and healthy diet. Reebok executives undoubtedly approve of that regimen. The fact that Beckham’s designs are meant to relay a sense of strength, confidence and power also met their approval.

Beckham said, “I have always championed instilling confidence in women and Reebok is a brand that has been at the forefront of this same message for decades. To have the opportunity to challenge the traditional notions of fitness wear within a fashion context is something I have always wanted to do. I have long incorporated sportswear into my wardrobe and daily life and I am thrilled to be coming together with Reebok on such a dynamic proposition.”

While the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the gain for Beckham may be well-timed for her burgeoning business pursuits. Earlier this fall she continued to gain ground in beauty by pressing into digital with how-to videos. That coincided with her expanding retail global distribution of the makeup collection she has created in partnership with Estée Lauder. This spring she debuted a Victoria Beckham x Target collection.

While Beckham’s husband David continues to have ties with Adidas, the athletic brand that he was most widely affiliated with during his soccer-playing days, his wife has linked up with one of its rivals. As part of her new long-term partnership with Reebok, there will be a Reebok x Victoria Beckham collection due out late next year. Her creations will be part of the Reebok Innovation Collective, an initiative that focuses on creating footwear and apparel that delivers the next generation of performance and expression. Conceptual runway designs and tech-driven products qualify as proven by collaborations with Cottweiler, Vetements and the David Clark Company.

“As a brand, we look to partner with not just influential women, but women who want to truly change the world,” shared Reebok’s Corinna Werkle, senior vice president of Women’s Initiatives at Reebok.