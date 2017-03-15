Beyond being a successful designer in her own right, Victoria Beckham knows what makes her fans tick — or rather tap their toes.

On Wednesday, Beckham debuted a video ad for her Victoria Beckham x Target collection on her Instagram account. And while the fluted midi skirts in black and white, sorbet-hued separates and dresses for little girls are sure to pique her fans’ interests, talk on the social platform was all about the music.

The ad’s soundtrack is a nod to Beckham’s beginnings in the public eye as alter ego Posh Spice in the Spice Girls. The Nineties girl band’s party anthem, “Spice Up Your Life,” plays in the background of the ad as models such as Sasha Pivovarova, Candice Huffine and Lineisy Montero wear looks from the collaboration, slated to come out on April 9. The video was created by photographer and director Willy Vanderperre, who most recently worked on the Calvin Klein ads featuring the stars of “Moonlight.”

Watch the video here:

My first ever TV advert for #VBxTarget! So much fun with @targetstyle x VB See it now at victoriabeckham.com/target TURN IT UP and #spiceupyourlife 🔊 @willyvanderperre A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

Beckham’s collaboration with Target comes at a seemingly critical point in the London designer’s brand, as WWD reported in February that Beckham and her business partner, Simon Fuller, have been searching for a minority investor since last year with an eye to building out the brand’s retail network internationally. L Catterton, was said to be a potential investor but spokespeople for L Catterton and Victoria Beckham declined to comment, as did Beckham herself when asked last month.

