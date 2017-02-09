DOUBLE DUTY: Kate Spade has a solution to the pressing question: Do we show “see-now-buy-now” or next season’s merchandise? The company will take over the entire Russian Tea Room in Manhattan on Friday to showcase both the spring 2017 and fall 2017 collections on separate floors.

The brand has partnered with Victoria Justice who will host a shoppable and interactive Facebook Live experience that will take consumers behind the scenes of their presentation, where she will also interact with guests such as Leighton Meester, Jamie Chung and Camilla Belle. As merchandise appears on-camera, a link will pop up that will allow shoppers to explore the product on a microsite, katespadespring2017.com, and for purchase on katespade.com.

“We wanted the Facebook Live experience to offer our followers an intimate, in-depth look at a day-in-the-life of a Kate Spade New York girl during New York Fashion Week, all while showcasing our newest selection of see-now-buy-now product,” said Deborah Lloyd, president and chief creative officer of Kate Spade New York.

The microsite also has an exclusive look at Lloyd’s trip to Morocco that inspired the spring collection.