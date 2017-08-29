As WWD previously reported, Victoria’s Secret will hold its annual fashion show in Shanghai. It is to air on CBS on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m.

There’s no word on who will be performing, but Victoria’s Secret Angels, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Lais Ribeiro, Romee Strijd and Taylor Hill, are slated to walk the show. Bella Hadid also recently announced that she would make her return to the event.

Earlier this year, the Angels toured China, first stopping in Shanghai before heading to the western city of Chengdu to open the lingerie brand’s first full-assortment stores in the country at Lippo Plaza

Victoria’s Secret first opened beauty- and accessories-only stores in mainland China in June 2015, and now counts 26 such doors across mainland China, plus five in Hong Kong. The retailer continues to ramp up its business in the region. Last fall, Victoria’s Secret debuted in Tmall. The company also plans to open a large flagship store in Hong Kong in the latter half of this year.

