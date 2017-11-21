FALLEN ANGEL: Taking a hard tumble on one of the world’s most watched runways is a hard moment for any model. Going back out on that same stage after the fact is even tougher, but model Ming Xi, opening up about her viral Victoria’s Secret show moment, said she mustered the courage to walk the finale thanks to some rallying from her fellow models.

Monday’s taping was the first time the American lingerie brand brought its annual show to China in Shanghai, which just so happens to be Xi’s hometown.

The day after, she addressed the incident while attending a dinner hosted by Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, who had designed a special capsule collection for Victoria’s Secret.

“It’s life, I’m going to face it,” Xi sighed. “I fell, but you know, I think the most important thing is that I get back up. I had the love, the help from my sister — the girl next to me Gizele [Oliveira] — she’s so nice. When I went backstage everybody was trying to comfort me like ‘Oh Ming, it’s OK.’ I’m really, really touched. I think it’s them who gave me the courage to go back on stage for the finale.”

The topic still seemed quite sensitive for the model to talk about. “I’m not saying that I did it right or find an excuse for myself but it happened,” Xi said. “That’s what it is. I tried to deal with it. And thank you everyone who heard about me and asked me about my leg and ankle.”

Immediately after the show, she’d posted an apology on her Weibo that said she was “sorry to let everyone down.” Xi probably didn’t need to worry so much. Public opinion turned out firmly on her side and the post, which garnered more than a million likes, quickly filled up with comments of encouragement and praise.

