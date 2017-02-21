RAINBOW CONNECTION: Viewpoint Colour, a new magazine geared for designers, marketers, artists and other color-conscious professionals, launches this week.

Created by View Publications and Franklin Till Studio, the biannual publication is being produced in conjunction with Pantone and is meant to be an extension of the Pantone View Colour Planner. The first issue will be available for $99.95 via Pantone’s web site and select distribution partners that sell the Pantone View Colour Planner Forecast.

Color influences 50 percent to 85 percent of ideas and product purchase decisions, according to David Shah, publisher of View Publications.

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said, “As time goes on, we see color being more of a unifying factor across all areas of design. Consumers today are increasingly color aware and color savvy. They are looking at color more holistically and they expect to see the same colors for cars, cosmetics and home furnishing.

“Color has almost become the relevancy factor, the catalyst across design thinking, the connector across all areas of design,” Pressman said. “We have seen in today’s world, color and material have become the driving forces. We felt it was time to provide our clients with the type of information they are coming to us more and more to receive.”

Pantone’s Color Institute has worked with View Publications since 1999. The first issue of Viewpoint Colour is 152 pages and explores new processes, color psychology, color news and other subjects. A team of 30 to 50 people are available to pitch in at any given time, depending on what is needed, Pressman said. “That is not to say you have the whole team working on every single issue. The whole idea is to take this whole macro trend that we see happening to see how it is influencing design and impacting processes, color, business and be able to break that down further.”