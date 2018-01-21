ON DISPLAY: Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren’s celebrations for the 25th anniversary of their Viktor & Rolf label will see their designs go on display at Rotterdam’s Kunsthal starting May 27. The “Viktor & Rolf: Fashion Artists 25 Years” retrospective will expand on their exhibition in Melbourne, Australia last year and focuses on their conception of “wearable art.”

Curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, the expo will feature more than 45 haute couture pieces, stage costumes, the duo’s earlier designs as well as special pieces, such as a costume they created for Madonna in 2016 for her Miami Art Basel fundraising concert. New works from recent collections will also be included, as will a selection of pieces from their work-in-progress “Dolls,” which are replicas of antique dolls dressed in Viktor & Rolf’s most distinctive looks. The exhibition will run until September 30.