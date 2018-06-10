ALL BOTTLED UP: Vin + Omi, the London-based label whose conceptual designs straddle luxury and sustainability, has partnered with London College of Fashion to launch Bin 2 Body, an initiative that will collect plastic bottles from the shows and turn them into fashion.

“We’re going to turn all of the plastic bottles into fabric and then, in August, we’re going to turn them into accessories. Then we’re going to partner up with a store and all the proceeds will go to a London salvage group,” said Omi.

Students from the college have designed bespoke bins that have been placed at the London Fashion Week Men’s show venues to collect used water bottles. The bins will be emptied daily and sent to processing labs that will transform the bottles into textiles with low microfiber release.

Vin + Omi’s designs will be showcased in September at London Fashion Week.

The Bin 2 Body scheme is part of a larger initiative at LCF that began 10 years ago when the school launched a new M.A. course that put sustainability at the heart of the curriculum. LCF has since changed its curriculum across all courses to include elements of social responsibility and sustainability.

“It’s important for our students to have a critical understanding about issues around sustainability, climate change and inequality from a human perspective,” said Dilys Williams, center director for LCF’s Centre for Sustainable Fashion.