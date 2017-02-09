CREATIVE COLLABORATION: London label Vin + Omi has teamed with Michelle Violy Harper on a capsule collection, which will debut on Feb. 20 during London Fashion Week, WWD has learned.

“I was drawn to their work because they push boundaries,” Harper said. “They are able to explore and translate not only concepts but also feelings. For that reason, I chose to work closely with them to create the collection which presents something outside the ordinary and something that matters greatly to me. I do not feel we need more of the same and I believe the collection proves that there is more to offer and through clothes one can ignite a compelling conversation.”

The collaboration between the designers and Harper came about through a shared affinity for all things avant-garde. The New York-based founder and chief executive officer of OWTH LLC, a consultancy firm, and cofounder of cosmetic company CB LLC was a muse for the duo. “Michelle is one of the most enduring fashion icons in the world,” Omi said. “We work closely with great music and film icons such as Debbie Harry and we have wanted to work with Michelle for a while. She is always on point and has impeccable style and attention to detail. That really appeals to us as designers. She has a great, great sense of fun, too. Often you can have a great style but the fun element is missing. Michelle is the whole package.”

“Michelle is the muse for the collection,” added Omi. “She was constantly in our mind throughout the design process. Michelle is great at editing and refining and she was very involved from concept to finish.”

Titled “Submerge,” the designers’ inspiration for the range was based on the connection they had with avant-garde and fantasy and looked to the “ethereal aesthetic of an underwater world.”

“Our research kept taking us back to the current state of the ocean,” Omi said. “So we wanted to incorporate some fabrics that are made from recycled plastic that has been taken from the ocean. In terms of the patterns and silhouettes, we have taken details from underwater creatures and plants and scaled them. We’ve incorporated a new way of working with a light fabric that we are very excited about. “

The 37-piece range features 26 looks comprised of outerwear, dresses, trousers, skirts as well as unisex pieces in soft pastel hues and bold colors. The price range will be from 150 pounds or $187, to 2,500 pounds, or $3,133. It will be sold online at select U.K. and U.S. retailers.

The collection will be shown at the Sanderson London on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. London time. Last year, the brand hosted a catwalk show at Regent’s Park where AbFab’s Jane Horrocks — who plays the role of Bubble, Edina Monsoon’s assistant — strutted down the runway wearing the designers’ fall 2016 look inspired by nail varnishes.

In terms, of future plans, the brand noted that it is working on four more collaborations as well as the launch of a retail flagship in London.