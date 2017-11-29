SUSTAINABLE STATEMENT: British conceptual artists Vin + Omi have created the tour wardrobe for Blondie’s Debbie Harry. The band is promoting their 11th studio album “Pollinator,” which was released in May.

Vin + Omi is a London-based, fashion label that created some of the costumes for “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” and specializes in project-based work with musicians. Harry’s concerns over the current state of the planet gave the designers the inspiration for her stage wardrobe.

“One of her main concerns [is] the global loss of bees,” Omi said. “We wanted something arresting, thought-provoking and slightly controversial. She is great in trusting our design processes so we have a lot of freedom in creating her outfits. Every time we meet she will throw out some great ideas that always sparks our imagination.”

The duo created 12 pieces which includes T-shirts, blouses, trousers, jackets and capes. The designers utilized fabric that they developed themselves using recycled salvaged plastic picked up from clean projects and incorporated accents such as an appliqué created with recycled plastic vinyl lettering and recycled plastic sequins. There was a “Stop F–king the Planet” cape which was studded with eyelets to simulate abstract bees. One of the designers’ favorite capes they made for her was a magnified bee print printed on recycled fabric.

This is the first time their work has been featured in a tour, although musicians including Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga have worn pieces while performing on stage.