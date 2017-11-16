NAME THAT TUNE: Vince Camuto is launching a partnership with Universal Pictures’ “Pitch Perfect 3,” that bows Dec. 22.

Camuto’s holiday campaign, which breaks today and runs through Jan. 31, includes a video inspired by “Pitch Perfect 3,” national print and digital media, billboards, digital content, a social media campaign, brand site takeover, multiple sweepstakes, giveaways and in-store promotions with retail partner Dillard’s.

The holiday video features Georgia Fowler, the brand’s national campaign model, and a cast of six including actors, singers, and songwriters. The video opens with the Vince Camuto singers — a group of close friends in New York who want to perform together. The friends meet in a downtown nightclub where they take the stage. As the curtain opens, a spotlight shows the group dressed head to toe in the Vince Camuto holiday collection. They break into a holiday rendition of Haim’s “Want You Back.”

Among those featured in the video are “American Idol” finalist Pia Toscano — currently performing with Jennifer Lopez in her first Las Vegas residency — and YouTube rock ‘n’ roll artist Vanessa Milanesi. The cast also includes Kelsey Elliott, a model and performer; Malaiyka Reid, who has performed in music videos with Madonna and on Broadway; hip-hop dancer Lily Davis, and model and former Miss Oklahoma Teen USA Jessica Lee.

The video will be distributed online, in-store and through Taxi TV and Jet Blue DirecTV. Ads will run in the December editions of InStyle and Marie Claire, The New York Post and billboards in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Scottsdale.

A Vince Camuto x “Pitch Perfect 3” sweepstakes will also take place in December, where the grand prize winner will receive tickers to the premiere of “Pitch Perfect 3” in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, along with other gifts.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return to the movie, and are joined by additions including John Lithgow and Ruby Rose. “Pitch Perfect 3” follows the Bellas’ win at the world championship. The now-separated a capella group reunites for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour, but face a group who uses both instruments and voices.

Check out the holiday video inspired by “Pitch Perfect 3”