AT HOME WITH VINCE: Vince is entering the home decor category with the launch of Vince Home, a collection of cashmere blankets and pillows. The line will be sold at 10 Vince retail stores and on vince.com, beginning in October.

The Vince Home collection joins Vince Collective, a curated selection of third-party products including artwork, apothecary and jewelry, currently available online and at select Vince locations.

“Given the success of Vince Collective and our position in the market as a purveyor of luxury knitwear, a Vince Home collection is a natural next step for the brand,” said Caroline Belhumeur, senior vice president, creative director. “The collection will allow us to touch upon various facets of our customer’s lives, incorporating Vince’s casual, yet sophisticated approach to luxury beyond what they wear and into many different aspects of their day.”

The collection features four styles each of blankets and pillows, including Cable Knit in a wool/cashmere blend; Fringed in a Merino wool/cashmere blend; Seed Stitch in a wool/cashmere blend, and Raw Edge in 100 percent boiled cashmere. The home collection will have a neutral color palette with such shades as off white, heather taupe, coastal and charcoal, while seasonal offerings will range from deep olive to butternut. The Vince Home collection will be priced from $275 to $345 for pillows and $595 to $695 for blankets. There are no plans to wholesale the home collection, and additional home products will be added in the future. The company declined to give a first-year sales projection.

Vince, which manufactures women’s and men’s apparel and accessories, has 40 full-price retail locations, 14 outlet stores and an e-commerce site, vince.com, in addition to its wholesale business.