Vineyard Vines has added to its partnership deals with some of the country’s most iconic sports franchises.

The Connecticut-based sportswear brand, which already has deals with the Kentucky Derby and the America’s Cup, is now the Official Style of both the Boston Red Sox and its famed stadium, Fenway Park.

The deal will kick off on April 5, at the team’s home opener, and will include the release of exclusive men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories throughout the 2018 season. The collection will be sold at Vineyard Vines’ e-commerce site and in select company stores as well as at its newly revamped Prudential Center store in downtown Boston that will open on April 27.

The brand will also display its logo on the third base line near the field’s famous Green Monster back fence. And Vineyard Vines will also activate Fenway’s Rooftop Sessions, a pre-game concert series on the park’s Strega Deck.

“Baseball is a treasured American pastime and the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park are an iconic institution in the sport,” said Ian Murray, Vineyard Vines’ cochief executive officer and cofounder. “As a proud New England brand, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with one of New England’s favorite teams and further enhance our involvement in the Boston community.”

His brother, Shep Murray, cofounder and coceo, added: “Working with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park was a natural fit and a wonderful complement to our preexisting sports collaborations with long-standing American traditions such as The Kentucky Derby and The America’s Cup, along with our partnership with renowned sportscaster, Jim Nantz.”

Red Sox executive vice president Troup Parkinson, said Vineyard Vines “represents New England so well. We couldn’t think of a more perfect fit.”

Vineyard Vines was founded in 1998 on Martha’s Vineyard by the Murray brothers and got its start making whimsical neckties. It has since expanded to a wide variety of apparel and accessories that is sold in over 600 department and specialty stores around the world and at its own 90 freestanding stores.