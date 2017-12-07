Christene Barberich, founder of Refinery 29, has partnered with Rebecca Taylor, Rachel Antonoff and Stacy London for a vintage sale of over 150 one-of-a-kind pieces from the likes of Christian Lacroix, Kenzo, Nike, Yves Saint Laurent, Miu Miu, Prada and more to benefit women’s empowerment in the first installment of a series called “Vintage for a Cause.”

The sale tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Rebecca Taylor store in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to “Should She Run,” a charity working to put women in public office (the goal is 250,000 women in public office by 2030).

“Empowering women is something I’m extremely passionate about, so I’m very happy we’re able to host this event to support ‘She Should Run,’” Taylor said. “I think it’s a very important time to support women running for office, and I really admire Christene as a friend and fellow women entrepreneur for starting ‘Vintage for a Cause.’”