Virgil Abloh and Kim Jones both have relationships with soccer — or football.

Jones has said he really doesn’t like football but appreciates the aesthetics. For his World Cup collection for Nike, he wanted to rework the typical uniform and infuse London punk style of the Seventies and Eighties into the collection.

Titled “Football Reimagined,” the assortment includes training shorts, hoodies, jackets and a pair of the Nike x Kim Jones Air Max 360 High.

“That whole punk era was all about proportions that gave power to the wearer. I was inspired by the idea of DIY of the time — cutting up and putting things back together — to create something new,” Jones said.

Abloh recalls high school soccer matches and for his collection, titled “Football, Mon Amour,” he mixed lifestyle with sport typography and designed the Nike x Off-White Zoom Fly Mercurial Flyknit.

“The great thing about the vocabulary and history of football is that aesthetically it has its own look,” Abloh said. “I was always inspired by the way European teams have a sponsor printed over the chest. When I was working on this collection, I wanted to celebrate the different variants of typography.”

Jones’ collection will be released on June 7 and Abloh’s assortment will be available on June 14.