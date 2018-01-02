NEW YORK — With the help of Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, Shayne Oliver, Y/Project and Eckhaus Latta, Equinox has whipped up seven one-of-a-kind products that pay tribute to such freedom fighters as The Washington Post’s truth-seeking journalists, The Stonewall Inn’s gay rights leaders, and marathoner and activist Kathrine Switzer. Club members and nonmembers won’t find these creations in any of the shops in its 92 clubs.

Designed for informative and interactive purposes, “Commitment, A Collection by Equinox” is the latest installment of the “Commit to Something” campaign. Steven Klein shot the commissioned items, which were chosen by stylist Mel Ottenberg. Fans of the feature film “The Post” may be partial to “The Truth Lipstick,” an Ottenberg-designed lipstick case made from blank pages from The Washington Post, giving new meaning to “What’s black and white and read all over?”

For “The Law Suit,” Eckhaus Latta’s Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta paid tribute to ClientEarth founder James Thornton’s environmentalism by using some of his case files. And Oliver made “Stonewall Stilettos,” upcycling pleather from The Stonewall Inn’s banquettes to symbolize the early efforts of LGBTQA activists.

Designer Adam Selman’s “Shades of Humanity” used the Fuji camera lens from Instagram’s 2016 “Photographer of the Year” Ruddy Roye to highlight his commitment to capturing those who often go unseen by the greater public. Roye said Tuesday, “I’m not a brand conscious person. I like what I like…but in situations where I can lend my voice to things that are important to me, as in marginalized and invisible sections of society, I don’t mind marrying brands to my philosophy.”

Equinox’s plans to auction the Shades of Humanity glasses, as well as the other six items, to benefit other charities won over Roye who worked pro bono. Having recently shot for Samsung and Adobe, Roye said, “Why wouldn’t a fashion house lend itself to social justice?”

For the “Eau De Blood, Sweat & Tears,” Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, gave her DNA for a custom scent made by 12.29. Rafael de Cárdenas/Architecture at Large designed its bottle. Abloh, meanwhile, also took a more scientific approach for “The Scrubs Sweatsuit,” putting the workwear of Memorial Sloan Kettering cancer-fighting oncologists to good use by turning it into a sweatsuit.

Not to be outdone, Y/Project’s Glenn Martens created “The Real Camo Jacket” with uniforms from four Heroes Project veterans. Charlie Linville, who lost a leg after stepping on an IED, provided his battle dress uniform, including his name patch, belt buckle and a piece of leather from one of the boots he was wearing at the time of the explosion. He also offered a piece of rope used to summit Mt. Everest.

In addition to calling attention to the bravery of veterans, the design celebrates Equinox’s partnership with the Heroes Project, a nonprofit that helps wounded veterans climb the world’s seven summits. Brad Ivanchan, Carlos Torres and Kionte Storey also provided elements from their respective uniforms.

Equinox’s executive creative director Elizabeth Nolan said, “Today, more than ever, brands must do more in order to mean more and be more. Serving up an image is no longer enough. We’ve seen that our members and future members want to go on a journey with us, and we are deliberately telling these stories as a means to inspire and connect.”