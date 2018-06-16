RECRUITING DOWN UNDER: Virgil Abloh is working with Australian stylist and Vogue Australia fashion director Christine Centenera for his debut Louis Vuitton men’s collection, which will be presented in Paris on June 21, WWD has learned.

According to her sole international agent – Ben Hams at the Sydney-based agency M.A.P. – Centenera is consulting to Louis Vuitton’s newly appointed men’s wear artistic director on his spring collection, will be styling the show and has been back and forth between her New York base and Paris working on the project since April. On Friday, she was en route to Paris for the final show preparations, Hams said.

Although Centenera has worked with Vogue Australia since 2012 – from 2016, based out of New York – she has also been building a parallel freelance styling career. Other clients have included Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Estee Lauder, for the latter’s fall 2017 Victoria Beckham collection campaign shot by Lachlan Bailey. Centenera met Abloh while both were working with West.

Centenera has consulted to West on all his runway collections since his debut spring 2012 womenswear show in 2011. At the time she was the fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar Australia and Abloh was the creative director of West’s creative agency, Donda.

In December, Abloh appeared at the British Fashion Awards wearing a suit by Wardrobe NYC, the new direct-to-consumer men’s and women’s fashion line launched that month by Centenera and her life and business partner, fashion designer Josh Goot.

The Louis Vuitton show will be Abloh’s second spring 2019 men’s wear collection in as many days in Paris to be styled by a New York-based Australian stylist. His Off-White show on June 20 will be styled by longtime collaborator Stevie Dance, who has worked on its men’s and women’s shows since the brand’s inception, according to Dance’s office in New York. In an interview in December 2016 Abloh told i-D that Dance “is sort of my partner in crime when it comes to the concept of Off-White and the styling”.