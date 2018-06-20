FAMILY AFFAIR: Virgil Abloh’s nearest and dearest packed into the Off-White show on Wednesday, including the designer’s sister and parents, who were taking in their first show by the designer.

“We made it this time — two of them,” said his mother, Eunice Abloh, referring to Abloh’s debut men’s collection for Louis Vuitton on Thursday. “We’re so proud. He always knew what he wanted to do, and he did it,” she added, with Abloh’s father, Nee, chipping in: “Very ambitious, very aggressive. He always had a vision.”

Quincy Brown and Christian “King” Combs were also on a twofer track, with plans to attend the Louis Vuitton show.

“The words can’t even describe. This is history — history in the making,” said Brown, who stars in an upcoming Christmas film on Netflix.

“I’m glad to be here, black excellence, I’m witnessing history here, it’s a blessing,” he added. Next to him, Combs was wearing an eye-catching shiny, emerald-green coat with matching trousers.

“This is a first — you know, African-American and Louis Vuitton — it’s such history, I have to be there,” said Combs, who just released a new single with Chris Brown called “Love You Better” and appears in Tommy Hilfiger and Dolce & Gabbana ad campaigns.

Marcelo Burlon also saw the moment as significant: “I think it’s gonna be very important for our generation because one of us took a very important place in the fashion system.…From tomorrow, one of us will be part of the mainstream.”

“It’s not just like a normal, regular day in fashion week, it’s like a day that we all will remember because Virgil represents us,” he added.

“It’s huge, it’s everything.…Everybody’s waiting to see,” said P.J. Tucker, who also had plans to be at the Louis Vuitton show.