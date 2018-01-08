WAR OF WORDS: Fashion’s gadfly Vivienne Westwood dropped off the London men’s schedule this season and instead created a film called “Don’t Get Killed,” that was filled with models marching, waving flags with tarot card designs or the European Union flag and talking about their commitment to the Westwood Army.

The designer did reiterate that she uses fashion as a “vehicle for activism, to stop climate change and mass extinction of life on earth. The need to live in harmony with the planet is a matter of life and death.” She also repeated her mantra of “Buy less. Choose well. Make it last.”

Westwood had been teasing the film on social media with weekly releases of tarot-like cards on her climaterevolution.co.uk site, because “over the years, I’ve designed so many T-shirts, pamphlets and posters, it occurred to me that I have enough graphics to do a packet of playing cards which amounts to my complete message,” she said.

The designer also shot a look book with pieces from her fall 2018 unisex collection that includes a princess coat, which Westwood said is her favorite outerwear piece ever because of its feminine and masculine qualities.

Other pieces included jeans, wide-leg trousers and suits in a multitude of colors and patterns, such as camouflage — what a surprise — check and pink and green tartan.

She also created clothes in another army color known as Mountbatten Pink, which was introduced by Lord Mountbatten in World War II. Westwood said she liked the color because it looks like a gray, but changes to mauve with the atmosphere of dawn and dusk.

Fabrics were mostly melton cloth and hemp, because of their simplicity, raw edges and low environmental footprint.

There is more on-screen action to come. Westwood will be taking to the big screen later this year in a documentary by Lorna Tucker, titled “Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist.”