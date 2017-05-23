Birchbox is going big with its next limited edition beauty box – a co-creation with Vogue. As part of the magazine’s 125th anniversary celebration, Vogue’s beauty director Celia Ellenberg created Birchbox x Vogue 125, a box of products ranging from brands like Nars and Charlotte Tilbury to cult indie favorite Rms Beauty. The magazine worked in tandem with horticulturists to cultivate a custom, peach-hued “Vogue Anniversary Rose” for the occasion, which inspired the theme of the selection, Ellenberg said. The $68 limited edition box, which is valued at $224 and includes a combination of eight full and sample size items, goes on sale at birchbox.com today.

Other products in the box include Earth Tu Face Face Balm; Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil; Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Face Mist, and Aerin Rose Lip Conditioner, which are joined by three custom items created in Vogue Rose. In addition to inclusion in the box, the Vogue Rose shades of Nars Soft Touch Shadow Pencil, Rms Beauty Lip2cheek and JINSoon Nail Lacquer will all be sold on Vogue’s e-commerce site.

Eric Neher, Birchbox vice president of merchandising, declined to say how many units were produced, but said a higher volume of boxes was made for the Vogue collaboration than previous limited edition projects. An industry source told WWD that about 7,000 boxes were produced, which means the partnership could yield nearly $500,000 in revenue for birchbox.com in a very short period of time. Neither party would comment on financial details of the partnership or how revenue will be split.

Typically, Birchbox releases five to six limited edition boxes per year that aren’t part of the $10 per month subscription rate for the platform’s over one million members. The limited boxes have a higher price point, typically ranging from about $45 to $60, and because they’re produced in limited runs are designed to sell out within a few weeks.