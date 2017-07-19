MILAN — Milan’s leg of the Vogue Fashion’s Night Out event is revamping its format for the ninth edition, which will be held Sept. 14. Vogue Italia’s new editor in chief Emanuele Farneti unveiled the new logo and program during a press conference Wednesday at the central Palazzo Morando here.

This year, the initiative will be promoted under the “Vogue for Milano” moniker, introduced to stress the bond between the city and the magazine.

“The project at the core of Vogue Italia is to focus on Italy and [develop] a complete narrative on it, aimed to an international audience,” said Farneti, adding that the magazine’s September issue will be dedicated to such a theme.

Before introducing the calendar of events, Farneti underscored the important role Vogue Italia’s late editor in chief Franca Sozzani had in promoting and enhancing the shopping evening in Italy through the years, making it one of the longest running versions worldwide. In addition, he stressed the importance of developing and increasing the initiative’s cultural offering, including events related to the world of cinema, photography and music.

Partnering with Fashion Film Festival Milano, Vogue Italia will host the “Through My Eyes Episode Two — Women’s View” screening of five fashion films, which are directed by five international young female talents. Held in a courtyard in tony Via Montenapoleone, the screening will be also flanked by the presentation of Chanel’s Gabrielle Chanel fragrance in Milan.

Vogue Italia’s photo editor Alessia Glaviano will be the curator of “The New Beautiful,” a photo exhibition to be held in the Palazzo Bagatti Valsecchi museum. The show will display the work of four female contemporary artists, sharing their vision and reinterpretation of the concept of beauty.

In addition, Vogue for Milano’s sponsor Martini will host the exhibit of five Italian young photographers selected from the magazine’s PhotoVogue channel, which is dedicated to emerging talents.

Regarding the music, live performances of Italian singers will be staged at night for free in Piazza del Duomo.

In line with the new editorial direction that Vogue Italia has adopted under Farneti’s tenure, which saw the boost of written content in particular, the program will be enriched with a series of talks and workshops taking place in different stores. These will focus on links between fashion and other arts — such as cinema, literature, photography and illustration — and on the current state of the fashion industry.

“The idea is not to have a [famous] designer talking about his brand but to give the chance to all the brands to develop a narrative around their projects, initiatives and collaborations with artists,” said Farneti, adding that his goal is to offer a range of creative and diversified takes and conversations on fashion.

Vogue for Milano will also adopt a different schedule, which has been extended to include events beginning in the afternoon. The whole city will be involved, with areas ranging from Via Montenapoleone and Via della Spiga, which include international luxury labels, to the more arty Brera district and the lively Porta Nuova region.

The format will continue to support social causes. As in previous editions, fashion brands will be launching limited-edition products for the occasion. A portion of the sales will fund urban redevelopment in Milan’s peripheral areas.