“We start our new, exciting journey,” wrote Emanuele Farneti in his first letter as Vogue Italia’s editor in chief in the magazine’s March issue, which hits newsstands today [March 14]. This is the first issue under Farneti’s tenure, succeeding the late Franca Sozzani, and in the letter he pays homage to his predecessor. “The work that starts today will be done not in her shadow but in her light, as her son Francesco [Carrozzini] said remembering her,” writes Farneti.

He also thanked the magazine’s vice director Ariela Goggi, who “has been the heart and arms of Vogue Italia for almost three decades, and has lent us her experience in these first weeks. Now she will start a new life, as she has chosen and earned, while we start our new, exciting journey,” confirming her retirement.

According to the newest cover story, Farneti’s creative approach intends to continue in the direction Sozzani gave to the magazine, channeling controversial and unconventional themes and aesthetics. In fact, the cover references the world of e-commerce, re-creating the layout of a web site and showcasing “add to favorites” and “add to cart” buttons. Lensed by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer, model Lulu poses with three outfits, wearing Giorgio Armani embroidered tulle dresses over sweatshirts, including a hoodie by Adidas x Alexander Wang.

The concept is further developed in the 34-page inside story, featuring accessories boxes and close-ups on details and showing different sides of the outfits, shot on static male and female models on white backdrops.

Farneti was appointed editor in chief of Vogue Italia and L’Uomo Vogue on Jan. 20. Last month, he named Giovanni Bianco creative director of Vogue Italia to oversee the graphic redesign of the magazine and oversee the execution of fashion editorials.