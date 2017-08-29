TRAVEL BUG: If any exhibition was meant to travel, “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez — Louis Vuitton” is it. And now it’s coming to America.

The showcase, which details the French brand’s roots via trunks, steamer bags and other historic paraphernalia, is to land at the former American Stock Exchange building in New York City for a nine-week run. It is to open to the public on Oct. 27 and run through Jan. 7, 2018.

The exhibition debuted at the Grand Palais in Paris in 2015 and has since touched down in Tokyo at Kioicho and in Seoul at DDP. The Manhattan version is to include new display elements focused on the Americas.